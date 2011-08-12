LISBON Representatives of the European Union and the International Monetary Fund warned on Friday the deterioration of the economic situation in Europe could pose significant threats to Portugal's performance under its bailout programme.

IMF mission chief Poul Thomsen said it still remained to be seen how the deterioration affects central Europe, but "if that was to be the case that would have a significant negative impact" on Portugal.

He said nevertheless that even despite a budget shortfall of 1.1 percent of GDP, Portugal's deficit target of 5.9 percent of GDP was achievable, and it was "too soon" to talk of any additional rescue funds for the country that agreed its 78-billion euro bailout in May.

(Reporting by Filipa Lima and Daniel Alvarenga)