LISBON A team of officials from Portugal's creditors to its 78-billion-euro bailout will arrive in Lisbon on June 24 to prepare for the next full review of the lending programme which starts in July, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"This 'in-between' mission will be technical in character and will allow some work of the eighth regular review, which starts on July 15, to be brought forward," the ministry said in the statement.

Portugal's lenders agreed in March to ease some of the bailout's conditions as the country faces a deeper and longer recession than initially expected under the weight of harsh austerity.

The previous evaluation took almost three months to complete after Portugal's Constitutional Court in April rejected some austerity measures, forcing the government to come up with alternative spending cuts.

The economy entered a third year of recession this year and gross domestic product is expected to contract by 2.3 percent in 2013 after a slump of 3.2 percent in 2012.

