LISBON Portugal's international lenders from the European Union and the IMF concluded on Tuesday that the country's adjustment programme under a 78-billion euro bailout was on track, but warned that challenges and downside risks remained.

"The fiscal deficit target for 2012 remains within reach. The deficit target of 4.5 percent of GDP is expected to be met with current policies, provided that downside risks to the economic outlook do not materialize," the troika mission said in a statement after its quarterly inspection.

It recommended disbursement of the next tranche of the loan, worth 14.9 billion euros (12.6 billion pounds).

"The program is on track, but challenges remain... Looking ahead, the Portuguese economy will continue to face headwinds," the document said, forecasting an economic contraction of 3-1/4 percent in 2012 -- in line with the government's most recent estimate.

But it said that in 2013, a slow recovery should take hold, mainly supported by private investment and exports. It also said "the large fiscal correction in 2011 and the strong 2012 budget have bolstered the credibility of Portugal's front-loaded fiscal consolidation strategy."

