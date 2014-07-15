LISBON The new chief executive of Banco Espirito Santo BES.LS said on Tuesday that Portugal's largest listed bank is sufficiently capitalised and he is seeking to recover investor confidence.

"I can tell you that BES is an institution that is well capitalised, it is a part of the real economy... ," chief executive Vitor Bento said in a message to staff. "In this phase, my priority at BES is to restore market confidence."

Bento took over as chief executive on Monday after members of the Espirito Santo family resigned from the leadership of the bank they founded on growing concerns that their financial troubles could contaminate the bank.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip)