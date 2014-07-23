A boy stands in front of the logo of Portuguese bank Banco Espirito Santo (BES), which is partially controlled by the Espirito Santo family, at the bank's headquarters in Lisbon July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON Goldman Sachs's (GS.N) 2.27 percent interest in Portugal's Banco Espirito SantoBES.LS was acquired on behalf of clients, the U.S. investment bank said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Shares in BES soared as much as 19.6 percent Wednesday after the bank announced on Tuesday evening that Goldman Sachs Group had acquired the interest in the bank and U.S. hedge fund DE Shaw had taken a 2.71 percent position.

"Goldman Sachs International has entered into positions in Banco Espirito (Santo) by virtue of its facilitation of client transactions," the bank said in an emailed statement.

"This activity has triggered a disclosure under the requirements of the Transparency Directive as implemented in Portugal."

