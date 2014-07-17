A boy stands in front of the logo of Portuguese bank Banco Espirito Santo (BES), which is partially controlled by the Espirito Santo family, at the bank's headquarters in Lisbon July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON Two of the big three ratings agencies slashed their credit marks for Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo BES.LS and its biggest shareholder on Thursday, warning of an impact on their solvency from the founding family's growing financial problems.

Standard & Poor's cut two notches from its long-term rating - to high-risk "B-" - for BES, following Tuesday's failure by the Espirito Santo family's Rioforte holding company to repay 847 million euros in debt to Portugal Telecom PTC.LS, which forced the telecom firm to take a cut in its stake of a merger with Brazil's Oi (OIBR3.SA).

S&P said its action reflected "our assessment that BES' capital position has weakened as a result of the higher losses that, according to our expectations, it is likely to face given its direct exposure to the Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG), to its subsidiaries, and to Rioforte."

Sources have told Reuters that Rioforte is preparing to file for creditor protection in Luxembourg, where it is registered.

Moody's rating agency - which last week cut BES by three notches to "B3" - downgraded Espirito Santo Financial Group ESF.LS ESTL.LU by two notches to "Ca", citing "the heightened risk of default for the group, combined with the potential for significant losses for bondholders."

It also said ESFG's financial flexibility was becoming increasingly limited, evidenced by Monday's fire sale of a 4.99 percent stake in BES at a big discount.

Although the Espirito Santo family no longer controls the bank, ESFG is still the largest single shareholder in BES, with a 20 percent stake.

BES shares had sunk 8.6 percent to 0.416 euros by 1328 GMT, just above its all-time low of 0.36 euros hit on Tuesday.

"The rating cut is another blow in what has been a very negative news flow about the group, which stokes the uncertainty in the market, not allowing BES to have two straight sessions of gains," said Jose Novo, a trader at Orey iTrade brokers.

Reflecting widespread fear among investors that BES's problems are still far from clear, he added: "The difficulties of the group need to be spelled out."

Shares in Portugal Telecom also fell sharply, by over 5 percent to new all-time lows, after another rater, Fitch, downgraded its and Oi's credit ratings by one notch to junk-level "BB+" due to the nonpayment by Rioforte, adding that "the recovery value is highly uncertain". Oi was down 2.3 percent.

"SERIOUS SITUATION"

Concerns surrounding the Espirito Santo banking clan, which founded BES more than a century ago, were sparked when an audit of a family holding company that owns Rioforte found what it called a "serious financial situation".

Those jitters spread last week to Europe and beyond, raising broader concerns about Portugal itself, just two months after it exited an international bailout deal, but have subsided somewhat after the government said the bank had enough capital to face its risks and it would not use public funds to help it.

The problems at BES initially pushed Portugal's bond yields higher, but in the past few days the yields have fallen again - to 3.725 percent on Thursday from Wednesday's 3.76 percent.

The BES rating remains on S&P's Creditwatch and could be downgraded again. S&P said it saw "an increased likelihood" of a negative impact on its assessment of BES's solvency, given the magnitude of its exposure to these companies.

It said "potential new impairments associated with BES' direct exposure to the ESFG group entities and Rioforte could be of a magnitude at least offsetting the benefit from BES' recently completed capital increase".

BES raised 1.04 billion euros in a capital increase in May-June. It first reported unspecified "material irregularities" at Rioforte's parent company Espirito Santo International in the capital hike prospectus in late May.

Later on Thursday, Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque will speak to a parliament committee about BES. Despite government assurances that the bank does not require state aid, there are still many unanswered questions on its total exposure to the family's troubled companies.

BES's problems have wiped out 57 percent of its value in the past month, despite a 20 percent surge on Wednesday that analysts attributed to bargain-hunting and reports the bank's new CEO may bring in new shareholders to reinforce capital.

Bank of Portugal chief Carlos Costa has also said that although he sees no need for a capital increase at BES, if any additional capital were needed there are shareholders interested in taking part in a BES capital increase.

(Additional reporting by Filipa Lima; Editing by Sophie Walker and Will Waterman)