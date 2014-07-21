A man reads a newspaper as he passes near an office of Portuguese bank Banco Espirito Santo in Lisbon July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON Banco Espirito Santo (BES) said on Monday it was finalising the appointment of a financial adviser to boost the bank's "balance sheet structure."

BES said in a statement that it is "finalising the appointment of a recognised international financial institution as specialised financial adviser to assess the opportunities to optimise its balance sheet structure."

BES has seen its shares slump in recent weeks on concerns that its capital will be eroded by large debts at the bank's founding family. One of the Espirito Santo family holding company's - ESI - filed for creditor protection in Luxembourg on Friday.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)