LISBON Shares in Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo nosedived 48 percent on Thursday to hit record lows after the bank booked a massive 3.6 billion euro first-half loss, vowed to raise new cash and gave details of irregularities in its dealings with companies related to its founding family.

Trading in BES shares started at 10.14 a.m. BST after a two-hour suspension imposed by CMVM market watchdog to give investors more time to analyse the information provided by the bank on Wednesday night. Earlier, both Portugal's CMVM and London's FCA market watchdogs imposed a one-day short-selling ban on BES whose shares fell more than 10 percent on Wednesday. They were down 50 percent at 0918 GMT (10.18 a.m. BST).

The bank's losses - which prompted it to say it would immediately begin a process to raise an undisclosed amount of additional capital - came as BES's new management team sought to draw a line under a torrid few months dominated by fears about the bank's exposure to the troubled business empire of the Espirito Santo family.

Bank of Portugal announced top officials in BES's risk management, compliance, supervision and internal audit functions were being suspended over suspected "harmful management" contributing to the bumper losses. The bank said laws may have been broken, and vowed to investigate.

Citi analyst Stefan Nedialkov, who's target price of 36c for the bank is a shade above Wednesday's closing price of 34.7c, told clients that despite a huge "cleanup loss" exceeding Citi's estimates there were still risks that state support could be needed to boost solvency ratios, as well as of further undiscovered losses.

"Bank of Portugal and BES’ new CEO have commented that private investors are willing to step in. But would the state and/or junior bondholders have to get involved? Non-dilutive state support at a reasonable cost would produce a more favourable outcome for existing shareholders but the fate of junior bondholders remains uncertain," he wrote.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Laura Noonan)