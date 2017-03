Shares in Portugal's largest listed lender Banco Espirito Santo BES.LS have lost more than half their value in the last month, triggering a crisis that hit Portugal's sovereign borrowing costs and the debt issuance plans of other southern European companies. Here is the chain of events leading up to this:

2013

(story corrects ESFG's stake to 25 percent from 20 percent in entry for May 27; removes reference to Nomura in last paragraph; also changes headline tag to timeline from factbox)

(Reporting by Laura Noonan; Editing by Sophie Walker and David Holmes)