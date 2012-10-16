LISBON Portugal's parliament will vote at the end of October on a draft 2013 budget that imposes the largest rise in the tax burden in the country's democratic history. The government insists it is the only way for Portugal to meet the fiscal terms of a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout and avoid a second rescue.

MAIN NUMBERS:

Public deficit: 4.5 percent of GDP (5 percent in 2012), or 7.5 billion euros

Net state financing needs: 11.5 billion euros (21.7 billion euros in 2012)

Revenues: 70.6 billion euros, including tax revenues: 41.2 billion euros

Spending: 78.1 billion euros

Austerity measures on revenue side: 4.3 billion euros

Austerity measures on spending side: 1.03 billion euros

REVENUE SIDE:

Number of income tax brackets reduced to five from eight, with the upper band starting at 80,000 euros a year, down from nearly 153,000 euros previously. Minimum tax rate increases to 14.5 percent from 11.5 percent, maximum rate rises to 48 percent from 46.5 percent.

So-called solidarity tax rate of 2.5 percent, introduced in 2012 for people with top incomes, now applies to income over 80,000 euros.

Tax surcharge of 4 percent is introduced.

Tax exemption on securities transactions gains of up to 500 euros is revoked.

Tax on interest from deposits, dividends and royalties increased to 28 percent from 25 percent.

For companies, additional surtax of 5 percent is applied to income above 7.5 million euros, down from 10 million previously.

State lottery winnings taxed at a rate of 20 percent.

Budget formulates intention to introduce a financial transactions tax of up to 0.3 percent on most securities and derivatives, up to 0.1 percent on high frequency trading.

SPENDING SIDE:

The number of civil servants to be reduced by 2 percent, or about 10,000 people. The number of subcontractors employed by the state to be halved.

Freeze of the nominal value of pensions.

Monthly pensions of 1,350-1,800 euros will pay a 3.5 percent extraordinary tax contribution. Pensions of 1,800-3,750 euros will be cut by up to 10 percent. Those between 3,750 and 7,546 euros will be cut by up to 15 percent while the highest pensions will be slashed by 40 percent.

Unemployment benefits are cut by 6 percent and sickness leave subsidies are cut by 5 percent.

Government reduces payments under public-private partnership contracts by 250 million euros in 2013.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip; editing by David Stamp)