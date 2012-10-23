LISBON Portugal's judges union doubts that the government's draft 2013 budget, which includes sweeping tax hikes, is constitutional and would like the document to be evaluated by the country's constitutional court, the head of the union said on Tuesday.

"If the budget goes ahead in its current form, we will certainly trigger this process as we did in the past for the constitutional court to assess it," judges' union chief Jose Mouraz Lopes told reporters.

Such a challenge would create a big risk for government efforts to meet strict budget goals under a 78 billion euro bailout, as the constitutional court already once this year overruled a government measure to cut spending.

"There is an enormous tax burden which is on the table and may collide with constitutional norms," Mouraz Lopes said.

The influential union said it would send the budget to be assessed by submitting a formal request to Portugal's prosecutor general or to a group of lawmakers.

Back in July, the constitutional court ruled against the government's plan to cut civil servants' holiday subsidies, saying it was unconstitutional to single them out.

The reversal forced the centre-right government to make new proposals to meet the 2013 fiscal target under its bailout, imposing as an alternative the largest rise in the tax burden in the country's democratic history.

For the budget, this means uncertainty is ahead.

"The risk is real," said constitution expert Pedro Bacelar de Vasconcelos, a professor at the University of Minho Law school in Braga.

"The court has ample margin to decide on the constitutionality of the measures. It is hard to prove that the budget is unconstitutional but it is also hard to say the contrary," he said.

Parliament votes on the 2013 budget bill in a first reading on October 31.

"The problem now is not if it's unconstitutional to single out one group to tax (as happened in July), but if the austerity being imposed on those with lower incomes is disproportionate or not," Bacelar de Vasconcelos explained.

The constitution says income tax must reduce inequality.

Last week, Jorge Miranda, known as the 'father of the constitution' for his involvement in its design in 1976, said the budget was unconstitutional.

Analysts say the market has so far ignored Portugal's political risk.

"Portugal has been off the radar of the markets, with yields going down and stocks hanging on," said Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados Financeiros consultants in Porto. "If there is a court decision against the budget, investors will expect a substitution of the measures".

President Cavaco Silva, who can use his veto right to send the draft back to parliament once, may also pre-emptively refer the budget to the constitutional court for examination.

Portugal must reduce its deficit target to 5 percent of GDP this year and 4.5 percent in 2013, after meeting its target of 5.9 percent last year only thanks to a one-off transfer of bank's pension funds to the state.

