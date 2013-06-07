LISBON Portugal's tax revenues, underpinned by hefty tax hikes under the country's EU/IMF bailout programme, have beaten expectations so far this year despite the recession, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Friday.

"The recent fiscal revenue data between January and May was very favourable," Gaspar said during a parliamentary debate before the approval of an amended 2013 budget.

Tax revenues rose by around 8 percent year-on-year between January and May to more than 1 billion euros (851.7 million pounds), he said, which was "substantially above" the 6.9 percent revenue growth the government expects for the whole year.

The centre-right coalition government introduced the biggest tax rises in its modern history, among other measures, to increase public revenues as agreed under its 78 billion euro bailout. But the austerity has also thrown the country into a third year of recession.

Analysts worry about the impact of higher tax rates that kicked in at the beginning of this year on internal demand and investment.

Gaspar said budget execution was going smoothly, including spending cuts.

Portugal's economy is expected to contract 2.3 percent this year, after a 3.2 percent decline in 2012.

The OECD warned last month that a deeper-than-forecast recession could prevent Lisbon from meeting its budget deficit goals.

Lisbon has been given an extra year until 2015 to cut its budget deficit below the European Union's official limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

It forecasts a deficit of 5.5 percent of GDP this year and 4 percent of GDP next year when the government expects a return to meagre growth.

Gaspar said corporate tax revenues were doing particularly well and that Portugal will able to avoid political instability as it strives to return to growth. Protests against austerity have been on the rise but the government's coalition is stable.

"Our democracy will know how to avoid political risks," he told parliament.

The amended 2013 budget will include slashing spending on public sector workers, to replace measures thrown out by a constitutional court decision in April.

Portugal aims to exit its 2011 bailout programme by mid-2014.

(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Susan Fenton)