LISBON Lawmakers gave outline approval on Friday to Portugal's 2014 budget bill, imposing another round of austerity on hard-pressed voters as the country works towards exiting its international bailout next year.

The two parties of the centre-right ruling coalition, with 132 seats between them in the 230-seat parliament, voted in favour.

The other parties voted against, including the main opposition Socialists, which was in government when Portugal sought the bailout in April 2011. There were no abstentions.

Outside the parliament building, hundreds of pensioners and trade unionists protested against public sector wage and pension cuts contained in the budget, which mark a fourth consecutive year of fiscal belt-tightening under the terms of the bailout.

The protesters are demanding that the Constitutional Court reject the budget bill - an outcome that could pose risks to Lisbon's plans to exit the bailout in the coming year.

The document has to be approved in full before it can be formally challenged in court. A final parliamentary vote is expected on November 26.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by John Stonestreet)