LISBON Portugal's president has received legal advice that the 2014 budget does not infringe the constitution and is not planning to send the hotly contested document to the constitutional court as he did last year, a presidential spokesman said on Thursday.

The court is still likely to scrutinise some of the budget's cuts anyway in what may complicate government plans to exit the country's international bailout this year. But the centre-right administration at least won some new support from the president's office, which could weaken the opponents' case.

The leftist opposition parties have long promised to challenge the budget - especially its public sector wage cuts - in the court, which has already rejected several important austerity measures over the past two years.

"The legal opinion that the president requested does not point to anything unconstitutional in the budget," the spokesman said in the presidency's first comment on the budget since Anibal Cavaco Silva signed it into law on Tuesday.

"The president cannot say that he'll never send the budget to the court, because this is his legitimate right, but at this moment everything indicates that he is not going to."

A year ago, Cavaco Silva enacted the 2013 budget but also asked the constitutional court to check its legality.

Only last month, the court rejected a measure to cut public sector pensions in a new blow to government plans to reduce state spending, forcing the administration to look for alternative measures.

It could reject several other clauses, including proposed salary cuts for public sector workers amounting to more than 1 billion euros this year. The budget envisages cutting the public deficit to 4 percent of GDP from 5.5 percent.

Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to its lowest levels since June on Thursday, following other euro zone's peripheral issuers.

Not least due to the legal risks, its yields are still more than 2 percent higher than Ireland's, which earlier this month became the first euro zone country to exit a European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout.

