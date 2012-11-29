LISBON Portugal's economic climate indicator, which measures business confidence, hit its lowest mark on record in November when parliament passed the 2013 budget bill promising the heaviest tax increase in living memory and a third year of recession.

The economic climate indicator fell to minus 5.0 this month from a negative reading of 4.6 in October and minus 3.9 in October 2011, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday. The previous record low in INE's statistical series was minus 4.9 in February.

Business confidence had been on a rebound before September, when the government first proposed a major tax hike for 2013.

INE's consumer confidence indicator also fell to a record low of minus 59.0 from October's minus 55.3.

The country is struggling through the toughest year of austerity so far under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout and the government's tax-heavy budget is aimed at meeting the fiscal targets under the bailout.

Portugal is already in its worst recession since the 1970's and the government expects the economy to shrink 1 percent next year after an expected 3 percent slump this year.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)