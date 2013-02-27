LISBON Portugal's business and consumer confidence edged slightly higher in February but remained near record lows after the bailed out country introduced the largest tax hikes in living memory, data showed on Wednesday.

The economic climate indicator, which measures business confidence, rose to minus 4.2 in February from minus 4.3 in January, the National Statistics Institute said. In December the indicator reached minus 4.4, a record low.

INE said its consumer confidence indicator also rose, to minus 56.3 from January's minus 58.7.

Portugal entered its third year of recession this year as it struggles with austerity measures under a 78-billion-euro bailout by the European Union and IMF. The country launched big tax hikes this year in an attempt to meet tough budget goals.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)