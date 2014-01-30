LISBON Portugal's business confidence rose in the first month of 2014 - the year when Lisbon is to exit its international bailout - marking its 13th straight month of improvements as the economy recovers from a long recession.

The economic climate indicator, which measures business confidence, stood at minus 0.8 last month, up from a revised minus 1.1 in December and minus 4.0 in January 2013, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday.

INE said its consumer confidence indicator also rose to a negative reading of 36.7 in January, its highest since April 2010, from minus 40.4 in December and minus 58.7 in January 2013.

The indices started rebounding at the start of 2013, when Lisbon returned to the bond market for the first time since its 2011 bailout.

The economy grew in the second and third quarters of 2013, but is still expected to have shrunk for the whole of last year. The government expects slight full-year growth to return in 2014.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)