LISBON Portugal's economic climate indicator rose in February to a four-month high of 1.3 points while consumer confidence hit its strongest mark in 17 years, official data showed on Monday.

The National Statistics Institute (INE) said the consumer confidence indicator rose to a negative reading of 4.4 this month from -6.2 in January and from -11.3 a year earlier. It was the highest level since March 2000.

The economic climate indicator, which measures business confidence, rose from 1.2 points last month and from 0.8 a year earlier.

Economic growth last year reached a stronger-than-expected 1.4 percent, according to data released earlier this month, and the government expects a mild acceleration this year.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)