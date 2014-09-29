A worker checks the spokes in a wheel of a classic bicycle model at the Siera store in Oliveira do Bairro, near Aveiro August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

People talk at the vegetable market in Olhao in the southern Portuguese province of Algarve March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON Portugal's economic climate indicator was flat in September, remaining at its highest level since mid-2008 as the economy recovers further from a deep recession.

The economic climate indicator, which measures business confidence, stood at plus 0.7 in September, unchanged from August, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday. It has been rising since January 2013.

INE said its consumer confidence indicator rose to a negative reading of 24.6 in September, from minus 25.5 in August. The indices started rebounding at the start of 2013, when Portugal began to recover from its debt crisis which led to the worst economic slump since the 1970s. This year, the economy is expected to grow for the first time since 2010.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)