LISBON Bank of Portugal governor Carlos Costa said on Friday that the creation of a banking union would be one of the best ways for Europe to return to growth in the short term.

"The banking union is fundamental. It is one of the biggest impulses we can give to growth in Europe in the short term," Costa, who is also a European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member, told a conference.

He added that the transmission of monetary policy by the ECB was being affected by sovereign debt risk contagion.

