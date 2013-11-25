LISBON Portugal's Constitutional Court upheld on Monday a measure to extend the public-sector working week by five hours to 40 hours, boosting the government's austerity push.

The measure, passed in the summer by the government, had been demanded as part of the country's bailout as a way of cutting costs in the economy. Opposition political parties had challenged it, arguing it undermined workers' rights.

The court's judges voted by seven to six to maintain the five-hour increase in the working week to 40 hours, according to its website.

The Constitutional Court has challenged a number of the government's austerity measures under the country's bailout. Several other measures included in the 2014 budget bill could be challenged in the court in coming weeks.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Gregorio)