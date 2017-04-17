Soldier killed in Welsh firing range incident
LONDON A soldier died after an incident at a firing range in Wales and three others were wounded, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Thursday.
LISBON A small airplane crashed near a supermarket in a residential area outside Lisbon on Monday, killing five people, rescue workers said.
The private airplane crashed after taking off from the small Tires airport, which is located near the resort town of Cascais about 20 km (12.5 miles) west of Lisbon and used mainly by private aircraft.
Andre Fernandes, a spokesman for the local emergency services, said the plane was headed for Marseilles in France. Everyone on board the plane, three French and one Swiss, died.
Another person on the ground died when the plane crashed into a truck, setting off a fire, Fernandes said. The cause of the accident was not yet known.
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa went to the site of the crash. There were more than 50 rescue workers at the site.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Toby Chopra)
LONDON British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
LONDON British mid caps were poised for their worst one-day fall this year on Thursday as a sharp slowdown in British retail sales last month offered the latest sign of darkening clouds over firms exposed to the domestic economy.