BRUSSELS The European Commission supports Portugal's efforts to avoid any political instability that could derail its return to normal borrowing on financial markets next year, it said on Thursday.

"We look forward to ... supporting Portugal's efforts to create the conditions for a programme exit," Commission spokesman Simon O'Connor told a regular press briefing.

"The Commission takes note of the appeal by the president of Portugal to ensure the successful completion of the economic adjustment programme and to avoid any political instability at this time which could undermine the restoration of confidence in Portugal's economic prospects," he said.

Portugal's president has rejected the government's proposal to reshuffle its cabinet of ministers after a dispute had threatened its survival.

