Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa listens at the conference called ''Towards a comprehensive reform of public governance'' in Lisbon January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro/Files

LISBON Portugal's population and politicians feel the country's bailout has failed but the country will need political consensus to exit the aid programme smoothly, its representative on the European Central Bank's Governing Council said.

Analysts say a political crisis in the ruling coalition following the resignations of the foreign and finance ministers this week could upset progress of Lisbon's programme under its 78-billion-euro bailout from the European Union and IMF.

Carlos Costa, who is also governor of the Bank of Portugal, said the programme had been "executed in a rigorous way".

"Yet there is in the population and (among) political agents a feeling of failure, that we missed the targets," he told a conference.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Thursday he had found a way to maintain a stable government with the junior CDS-PP partner in the ruling coalition. But a deal still needs to be firmed up and then approved by President Anibal Cavaco Silva.

"Besides social cohesion, there are important conditions, the first is political consensus," Costa said. "Don't wait for (the right) external conditions if the internal conditions have not been created."

He added that the country, which is going through its biggest economic slump since the 1970s, would return to slight growth next year.

Cavaco Silva told the same conference a negative scenario for the country would be a failure to return to markets as planned in 2014, which could happen due to internal politics or external events.

Cavaco Silva is set to meet heads of the political parties to help resolve the crisis on Monday and Tuesday.

The returns investors demand to hold Portugal's 10-year bonds, which topped 8 percent earlier this week, fell about 33 basis points to 7.07 percent on Friday as the country tried to resolve the crisis.

