LISBON Portugal's ruling coalition parties have the conditions to resolve an internal rift and avoid a snap election that would hit the country's economy for up to six months, the head of the Portuguese Industry Confederation said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho and the leader of junior coalition partner CDS-PP party were to resume talks on Thursday after an inconclusive overnight meeting to heal the rift that some investors say could make a second rescue package necessary for Lisbon.

Antonio Saraiva, the leader of the influential industry group, told Reuters that the government has to resolve the crisis quickly and combine austerity policies with growth-oriented investment.

"The crisis has to be overcome in parliament, and we think the conditions for that to happen exist," he said, adding that Portugal also needs more time from its lenders to meet its budget goals.

"The budget consolidation policy is not in question, but the time in which to do it is," he said. "The troika cannot ask us to do in two years what takes seven or eight years. There has to be flexibility on targets."

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Shrikesh Laxmidas, editing by Axel Bugge)