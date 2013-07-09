FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LISBON The conditions for Portugal to return to political stability and meet the requirements of its bailout agreement are in place, the head of the country's junior coalition party said on Tuesday.
"We think the conditions for stability are in place and that political stability is important not only for the government but also for the conclusion of the aid package," CDS-PP party leader Paulo Portas told journalists after meeting the president.
He was meeting with the president to discuss how the country will return to stability after a crisis in the ruling coalition sparked by Portas' resignation as foreign minister.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT After more than a year of negotiations, Deutsche Boerse got only 30 minutes notice on Sunday from the London Stock Exchange that their planned merger was effectively over, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.