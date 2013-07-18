Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho holds documents before speaking during his no-confidence session at the parliament in Lisbon July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON Portugal's prime minister said on Thursday the economy may have grown in the second quarter in a sign of recovery from its worst recession in decades as he defended his government's record against a no-confidence motion in parliament.

Pedro Passos Coelho called on the main opposition Socialists to show responsibility and accept the president's request for a broad political deal to keep an EU/IMF bailout on track until it ends in mid-2014 and end a recent political crisis that threatened Lisbon's bailout exit.

He said he will continue to work for the country to exit the bailout programme "in a controlled and credible fashion". The centre-right ruling coalition is expected to easily defeat the no-confidence motion later on Thursday after overcoming an internal rift.

