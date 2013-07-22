LISBON Portugal's prime minister confirmed on Monday his intention to make junior coalition party leader Paulo Portas his deputy, coordinating talks with Lisbon's EU and IMF lenders that has been a key condition to heal a rift within the government.

He told reporters he is yet to formalise the request to the president who will the announce the final terms of the reshuffle, which would promote Portas from his current position of foreign minister.

President Anibal Cavaco Silva on Sunday ruled out a snap election and said the government should stay until the end of its term, cooling Portugal's weeks-old political turmoil.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)