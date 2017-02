LISBON Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho is still in talks with his junior coalition partner to defuse a political crisis, a government spokesman said on Thursday, describing the atmosphere of the negotiations as "very positive".

The resignations this week of finance minister Vitor Gaspar and foreign minister Paulo Portas, who leads the rightist CDS-PP party on which the government depends for its parliament majority, threaten to derail Lisbon's exit from its EU/IMF bailout. Passos Coelho has said he is confident the crisis can be overcome.

