LONDON The Portuguese government is fully funded for this year and plans to raise about 6 billion euros more in 2015 to pre-fund for next year, the CEO of the treasury and debt management agency Cristina Casalinho said on Tuesday.

Lisbon has so far raised 13 billion euros of debt and is well placed to meet its full-year debt issuance target of 18 billion euros.

"We have concluded all the funding needs for this year," Cristina Casalinho told the Euromoney Global Borrowers and Investors Forum in London.

She added that Portugal as a small issuer had no plans to sell inflation-linked bonds. She also said financial markets had readjusted for the risks stemming from the Greek crisis after the recent sell-off.

"Markets are no longer too complacent on Greece," Casalinho said.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)