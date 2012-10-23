LISBON Portugal's core state sector budget deficit fell 20 percent in the first nine months of 2012, benefiting from a one-off transfer of bank pension fund assets, but revenues continued to slump because of the deep recession, data showed on Tuesday.

The deficit fell to 5.153 billion euros between January and September, compared with 6.459 billion euros in the same period last year, the Finance Ministry's budget office said.

Effective revenues, which includes the transfer of banks' pension assets to the state, rose 6.4 percent to 29.79 billion euros. But excluding the transfer, tax revenues alone fell 4.9 percent to 23.88 billion euros.

Portugal's government has failed to meet this year's budget goals under the country's 78-billion-euro bailout, leading its lenders, the European Union and IMF, to relax the fiscal targets for this year and next.

The budget office said "tax revenues continue to perform in an in unfavourable way as a result of the contraction in economic activity and falling disposable incomes".

Expenditures in the January to September period rose 1.4 percent to 34.95 billion euros.

Portugal entered its deepest recession since the 1970s this year, weighed down by massive austerity under the country's bailout.

This year the country needs to post a budget deficit equivalent to 5 percent of gross domestic product and in 2013 it needs to be cut to 4.5 percent of GDP.

