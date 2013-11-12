BERLIN The European Commission won't include the cost of recapitalising Portugal's banks when calculating the country's budget deficit, it said on Tuesday, a concession that should help Lisbon meet its deficit goal.

While Portugal still needs to correct another slippage as planned, it should now be able to limit its 2013 deficit to 5.5 percent of GDP, keeping it on track with the international bailout programme it had to take in 2011 after the euro crisis deepened.

Last month, Lisbon acknowledged its deficit would hit 5.9 percent of gross domestic product this year when 700 million euros ($966 million) in direct recapitalisation provided to local bank Banif is included in the calculation, but insisted Brussels should discount that aid.

In an updated report on Portugal's 78 billion euro ($105 billion) bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund, the European Commission confirmed the 5.5 percent target is within reach.

The target for 2014, the year the bailout ends and the country has to return to normal market financing, is 4 percent.

"In 2013 operations related to the banking sector support and restructuring strategy under the programme will not be considered for the assessment of compliance with the programme target for the general government deficit," it said.

The government was addressing budget problems with a mix of permanent and one-off measures, the commission said, while "budget execution has been generally supported by solid revenue performance and improved expenditure control".

The slippage, worth a total 0.5 percent of GDP, stems from underperformance of some non-tax revenues, lower-than-expected public sector pension contributions and wage bill overruns.

The government has started to trim the deficit by further cutting investment, tightening some ministries' spending and introducing a debt recovery scheme for taxes and social security contributions.

"Overall, the budget deficit target of 5.5 percent of GDP for 2013 remains in reach subject to the successful implementation of the corrective measures as well as continued tight expenditure control during the rest of the year, as announced by the government," the document said.

Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields have come down lately to below 5.9 percent - their lowest levels since June - especially after Moody's ratings agency upgraded the outlook on its Ba3 sovereign rating to stable from negative on Friday.

(Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge/Ruth Pitchford)