Sterling hits two-week high on BoE lifeline
LONDON The pound hit a two-week high against the dollar on Friday, drawing confidence from signs that some at the Bank of England may be leaning toward a rise in interest rates to support the currency.
LISBON Portugal's public deficit shrank 39 percent in the first quarter of this year from a year earlier, coming in far below a ceiling set under its international bailout, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
It said the deficit dropped to 825 million euros (679.33 million pounds), just half the ceiling set for the period, helped by a 4.5 percent rise in tax revenues, which exceeded the goal for the period in the 2014 budget. Revenues from both direct and indirect taxes rose.
Overall spending increased 2 percent, which the ministry attributed mainly to interest payments on Portugal's large debt stockpile and transfers to the social security system and municipalities. Spending on public sector workers, mainly wages, fell 3.7 percent, it said.
After the formal end of the bailout on May 17, Lisbon still has to cut the budget deficit to 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year and then to 2.5 percent next year. Last year, it beat its deficit target with a 4.9 percent gap.
Portugal's economy started to rebound last year from its worst recession since the 1970s, and the government expects its first full year of growth in 2014 with a 1.2 percent expansion.
Earlier on Wednesday, Portugal sold its first bonds at auction in three years, paying a record low yield that was seen as a vote of market confidence and a boost to Lisbon's chances of making a clean break from its bailout. Its secondary market bond yields hit new eight-year lows on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
NEW YORK The dollar fell to a five-week low on Friday, remaining under pressure for a third straight session after the Federal Reserve quashed hopes for a further currency bull run by keeping a gradual rate-hiking pace.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday, due to corporate demand for the greenback, but the Chinese currency was on track for its best week in more than two months.