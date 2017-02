LISBON Portugal's deepening recession and rising unemployment data released on Wednesday are largely in line with the government's recent forecasts and should not affect its 2012 deficit estimate, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Wednesday.

He said the government still expects a budget deficit of 5 percent this year, although the real deficit without one-off measures such as the planned sale of airports management concession ANA should be around 6 percent, he told reporters.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)