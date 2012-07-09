LISBON Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank rose 3 percent in June from the previous month to hit a new record as lenders in the bailout-out nation remained unable to borrow elsewhere amid the euro zone debt crisis.

The Bank of Portugal said on its website on Monday cumulative borrowing at the end of last month stood at 60.5 billion euros (48 billion pounds). The previous record of 58.7 billion euros was set in May.

The country's banks have long been squeezed out of the interbank funding market as other banks are reluctant to lend them money even though top Portuguese banks met the European Banking Authority's new capital requirements in June. Portugal is under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)