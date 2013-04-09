LISBON Portuguese banks' borrowing from the European Central Bank fell 3.5 percent in March to its lowest level in 13 months despite a tumultuous Cypriot bailout that reignited concerns about the euro zone's periphery.

The Bank of Portugal said on Tuesday the banks' cumulative borrowing from the euro zone central bank fell to 47.79 billion euros (40.64 billion pounds) at the end of March, well below 56 billion euros a year earlier.

The amount the banks owed peaked at 60.5 billion euros in June last year, when worries about bailed-out Portugal left them unable to borrow commercially and almost entirely reliant on the ECB for liquidity.

Lisbon is working to repair its public finances and regain full access to debt markets as it targets an exit by mid-2014 from its 78 billion euro EU/IMF aid programme, agreed in 2011.

The rejection of some austerity measures by the constitutional court last week, however, may upset the country's plans.

The government says lower bond yields and Lisbon's return to the bond market in late January for the first time since the rescue have already made it easier for banks and companies to borrow and should help the economy out of its worst recession since the 1970s.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Alan Wheatley)