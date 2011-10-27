BRUSSELS Portugal's limits on obtaining reimbursement for non-hospital medical care in another member state breach EU law, the European Court of Justice said on Thursday.

"With the exception of care that requires the use of major and costly equipment, member states must make it possible to obtain reimbursement, in accordance with their own scales, for non-hospital medical care provided in another Member State without prior authorisation," the court said.

The court said current rules put a limit on the reimbursement of non-hospital medical care obtained in another member state and even where this was possible, prior authorisation was required.

The court said this system was incompatible with the freedom to provide services.

