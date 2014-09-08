LISBON Portugal's economy expanded a revised 0.3 percent in the second quarter - half of the previous estimate - after a revised decline of 0.5 percent in the previous three months, official data based on new statistical standards showed on Monday.

The country's National Statistics Institute said the new reading for gross domestic product, which uses 2011 as the base year for calculation as opposed to 2006 used previously, also showed the economy expanded 0.9 percent from a year earlier after 1 percent growth in the first quarter.

In the first reading of first quarter GDP, the institute had said the quarter-on-quarter expansion was 0.6 percent and the year-on-year rate of growth was 0.8 percent,

The government expects the economy to grow around 1 percent this year in what would be its first full year of expansion after a three-year recession.

