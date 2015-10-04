LISBON Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Sunday he was ready to form a new government after his coalition won the most votes in an election but fell short of a majority.

"We will tell the president that the political force that won the most votes is ready to form government," Passos Coelho said in a televised statement. "We did not manage to reach a majority in parliament."

