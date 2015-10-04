One killed, at least 14 wounded in Ohio nightclub shooting - police
One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, police said.
LISBON Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Sunday he was ready to form a new government after his coalition won the most votes in an election but fell short of a majority.
"We will tell the president that the political force that won the most votes is ready to form government," Passos Coelho said in a televised statement. "We did not manage to reach a majority in parliament."
(Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas, writing by Axel Bugge)
One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, police said.
PARIS The frontrunner in France's presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, received yet another boost to his candidacy on Sunday when nine lawmakers from a center-right party allied with conservative rival Francois Fillon decided to rally behind him.