LISBON Portugal's centre-right ruling coalition held a commanding lead with 38 percent support against 32 percent for the opposition Socialists in a poll released on Thursday ahead of an Oct. 4 general election.

The poll by Catolica University was the biggest one carried out so far in the election campaign and surveyed 3,302 people. It had a margin of error of 1.7 percentage points.

Still, the result would leave the ruling coalition short of a majority in parliament. The poll found that 15 percent of respondents remain undecided.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip, writing by Axel Bugge)