LISBON Portugal will stick to its budget goals under a 78-billion-euro (66-billion-pound) bailout no matter how much the euro zone debt crisis escalates, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Thursday.

Passos Coelho stressed that his centre-right government must push ahead with economic reforms and austerity to regain confidence, especially as "systemic risk (in Europe) is showing itself more and more dangerous with every month."

Portugal has watched nervously as the euro crisis escalated this week in Greece and Italy, but the country has a big advantage over Rome and Athens in that it has a strong, majority government that can enact austerity and reforms.

The 2012 budget bill is expected to easily pass in parliament on its first reading on Friday, even though its sweeping austerity measures are set to send Portugal into its deepest recession in decades.

"Any relaxing of our public finances, being less robust, less credible will be another stone weighing on an already very fragile situation," Passos Coelho told parliament as it debated the 2012 budget bill.

Passos Coelho ruled out any possibility of changing the terms of the country's bailout from the European Union and IMF even though his government had to adopt additional measures this year to meet budget goals due to a shortfall of about 3 billion euros.

Portugal last April became the third country to seek a bailout in the euro zone after Greece and Ireland.

While the crisis has now taken on a bigger dimension after engulfing Italy, Portugal remains the second-most risky country in the single currency bloc after Greece when measured by its bond spread over German Bunds, which currently stands at 1,130 basis points.

Next year's budget includes a deeply unpopular measure to cut civil servants' year-end and holiday bonuses, effectively cutting two months' pay off their annual salaries, as well as sweeping spending cuts and tax hikes.

Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker, who is in Portugal for a two-day visit, praised Lisbon's efforts to meet fiscal goals, adding there would never be a euro currency without Portugal.

Officials from the European Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund are currently in Portugal to carry out the second review of the bailout loan.

Under its terms, Portugal has to cut its budget deficit to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product this year, from 9.8 percent in 2010. Next year it will be cut further to 4.5 percent of GDP.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Susan Fenton)