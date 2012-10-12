LISBON Portugal's financing conditions have been improving, but its debt crisis and problems with financing of its embattled economy will only end when Europe puts a banking and financing union in place, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday.

"We will overcome this problem via a European financing union, so that companies and households are not penalized twice for the fiscal irresponsibility of their governments. We need this European financial integration process to succeed," he said.

Speaking to parliament in a debate, Passos Coelho also defended recently-announced sweeping tax hikes for 2013, saying that the government has to adjust austerity measures to the economic reality in order not to ask for further rescue funds after the end of an EU/IMF bailout in 2014.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)