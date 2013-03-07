Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

THE HAGUE Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday he had a positive attitude towards Portugal's request for more time to reduce its budget deficit and repay the bailout loans it has received.

"The Netherlands is positive about the Portuguese request but of course it has to be discussed in more detail in the Ecofin and Eurogroup," Rutte told reporters after meeting his Portuguese counterpart, Pedro Passos Coelho, in The Hague.

Passos Coelho said that Portugal had asked the troika of the European Central Bank, the IMF and the European Commission for more time to reaching the deficit target and repay bailout loans but he declined to give a time frame.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, writing by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Ron Askew)