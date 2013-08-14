Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LISBON Portugal's economy jumped back from a deep slump in the second quarter with gross domestic product rising 1.1 percent after dipping 0.4 percent in the first quarter, data showed on Wednesday.
The rise in quarterly growth marked the first expansion in 10 quarters.
The National Statistics Institute also said the economy contracted 2.0 percent in the quarter when compared with the same period a year earlier. In the first quarter the economy shrank a revised 4.1 percent from a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to expand by an average 0.5 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter.
INE said stronger economic activity in the period was due to higher exports and an easing of previous contraction in investment.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a build-up in debt and strives to keep a lid on risks in its financial sector.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.