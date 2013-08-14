Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
LISBON Portugal's economy sprang out of a deep slump in the second quarter, expanding for the first time in two and a half years with growth of 1.1 percent as exports rose and a chilly investment climate showed signs of thawing.
The turnaround from a quarterly 0.4 percent contraction in the first three months will offer welcome relief to the country's government, which nearly fell in July over opposition to a tough austerity programme imposed under its international bailout.
Wednesday's National Statistics Institute data beat forecasts, with analysts surveyed by Reuters having expected quarter on quarter growth of 0.5 percent.
"This was a very positive number, which was partly expected due to indicators which were already known, mainly the performance of exports," said Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados Financeiros consultants in Porto.
Portugal's debt crisis had pushed the country into its deepest slump since the 1970s and it was in recession from 2011 as deep spending cuts and large tax increases under the 78-billion-euro the bailout depressed domestic demand.
"For now we can talk about stabilisation of the economy as opposed to an inversion of the cycle," Garcia said, pointing to the possibility of more austerity in next year's budget, which could hit demand again.
Overall, the euro zone emerged from its longest ever recession in the second quarter, helped by stronger growth in its two largest economies, Germany and France.
In Portugal on a year-on-year basis, the INE data showed an economic contraction of 2.0 percent. In the first quarter the economy shrank a revised 4.1 percent.
INE said the upturn was due to higher exports and an easing of a previous contraction in investment. Portuguese exports rose 6.3 percent in the April to June period.
Unemployment data for the second quarter released last week also hinted at an improving economy by showing the first decline in the jobless rate in two years, to 16.4 percent from a record 17.7 percent.
But the government, which has forecast an improvement in economic activity in the second half of this year, still expects gross domestic product to shrink 2.3 percent in the year as a whole.
In 2012 Portugal's economy shrank 3.2 percent.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by John Stonestreet)
