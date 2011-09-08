LISBON Portugal's gross domestic product was flat in the second quarter as surging exports managed to offset a slump in domestic demand as austerity bites, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday.

The second reading of Portugal's GDP for April-June confirmed that output was flat from the previous quarter after two straight quarters of declines that marked the beginning of a recession in the debt-laden country, Western Europe's poorest.

But year-on-year, GDP fell 0.9 percent, dragged down by a sharp fall in internal demand as the Portuguese face higher taxes and tough spending cuts as the country grapples with the euro zone debt crisis.

In the first quarter, GDP shrank by a revised 0.5 percent year-on-year, INE said. The earlier estimate was for a 0.6 percent contraction.

INE said exports surged 8.4 percent in the second quarter from the same period last year while internal demand fell 5.2 percent. Spain and Germany are Portugal's main export markets.

"This is not a surprising number, there is a strong decline in internal demand due to austerity measures and foreign demand is avoiding a sharper fall in GDP," said Paula Carvalho, economist at Banco BPI. "Exports are performing very well."

Portugal has received a 78-billion-euro euro bailout from the European Union and IMF, under which it must reduce the budget deficit to 5.9 percent of GDP this year from 9.2 percent in 2010. Next year the deficit must be cut further to 4.5 percent of GDP.

The government has forecast that the economy will contract 2.2 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2012 before returning to growth in 2013.

Carvalho said she expected a decline of 2.1 percent this year.

