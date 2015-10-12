LISBON Portugal's outgoing centre-right government has told the European Commission it won't present a 2016 budget plan until a new government has taken over after an inconclusive election last week, the government said on Monday.

Euro zone countries have to present budget guidelines for 2016 by Oct. 15 but Portuguese politicians are still wrangling to form a government after the national ballot on Oct. 4.

A finance ministry spokesman said the government had informed the European Commission on Oct. 2 that it would not present a broad budget plan.

"Only the new government would have full legitimacy to present a budget," said the spokesman.

The outgoing centre-right coalition won the most votes in the election but lost its majority in parliament, meaning that it will have to rely on the main opposition Socialists for support to pass legislation.

But, the Socialists have so far refused to give support to the outgoing government and have opted to also talk to the far-left.

The far left Communists and Left Bloc have said they would support a Socialist-led government to end the austerity policies of the centre-right.

Winning support for a 2016 budget would be the first legislative hurdle for any government that takes power.

The outgoing centre-right government imposed severe cuts and tax hikes during the past four years under a debt crisis and bailout by the European Union and IMF. Portugal finished the bailout last year.

