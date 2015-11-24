LISBON Using his powers under the constitution, Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco Silva has requested clarification of a number of points from a government led by Socialist leader Antonio Costa, whom he named as prime minister on Tuesday.

His key demand, which he has stated several times in the past few months, relates to respecting European Union budget rules, which Costa's far-left allies - the Communists and Left Bloc - have opposed.

** Under article 135 of the constitution, the president is responsible for signing and ratifying international treaties, such as euro zone budget rules, into law after approval by parliament. Article 136 states that he can apply a veto to any bill, which can only be overridden by a two-thirds majority in parliament if the legislation is related to foreign policy.

Cavaco Silva has used those powers to insist that Costa respect Portugal's commitments to the European Union's stability pact, which obliges eurozone members to work to reduce budget deficits to below 3 percent of GDP.

Still, the incoming government will be a Socialist one, and Costa says he will respect EU budget commitments. The Left Bloc and the Communists, who oppose the EU budget rules, will not strictly be members of the government, although they have pledged to support the Socialists in parliament.

** The president has asked that the Socialists' allies pledge not to propose motions of no confidence in parliament to topple the government. Such motions were not mentioned in the agreements signed by the Socialists and its partners.

** The president has requested assurances that budgets will be passed throughout the four-year term of the legislature. This demand also addresses concerns that budgets may not meet obligations on EU budget rules.

** The incoming government has been asked to state its commitment to defence pacts, namely Portugal's membership of NATO, which the Communists have opposed.

** At the request of business lobbies, the president has asked for assurances that the government will listen to Portugal's council for social dialogue, which groups employers and unions.

** The president has asked for assurances on the stability of the financial system, possibly because there are concerns that the Socialists and their allies may try to reverse or stop a privatisation programme. The outgoing centre-right government had planned to sell Novo Banco, the bank created after the rescue of the bankrupt Banco Espirito Santo in 2014. The Communists have said they want Novo Banco to become state-owned.

