LISBON Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco Silva asked Socialist leader Antonio Costa on Monday to start work to form a government but warned him he must not allow possible future partners on the far left to compromise the country's commitments to Europe.

The president said in a statement he has asked Costa for clarification on how a minority Socialist government would pass budgets, especially the 2016 one, and about commitments to try to keep the budget deficit within European Union rules.

Far left parties including the Communists and Left Bloc have so far opposed the cuts. But for the Socialists to govern, they will rely on those parties for support in parliament.

The decision comes amid deep political uncertainty following an Oct. 4 election, which some analysts fear could undermine Portugal's economic recovery after the country exited a bailout in 2014.

"The president requested a formal clarification of questions that were omitted from different and asymmetric documents signed by the Socialist party with Left Bloc, the Communist Party, the Greens and therefore raise doubts about stability and duration of a minority Socialist government," the statement said.

The centre-right and left have staked out hard positions and many are calling this Portugal's most critical political moment since the Carnation Revolution of 1974, when a dictatorship was overthrown by young army officers and democracy ushered in.

Costa made no comments as he left a meeting with the president. He said on Friday his agreements with the far left were stable and he was fully confident about the approval of a 2016 budget.

The stalemate follows an Oct. 4 election when the centre-right won most votes but lost its parliamentary majority.

"The onus for the creation of a (government) solution is now in the hands of the leftist parties in parliament," said Filipe Garcia, head of the Informacao de Mercados Financeiros consultants in Porto.

The stock market was slightly higher while Portugal's 10-year bond yields were five basis points higher at 2.54 percent.

The statement said clarification was "even more decisive" given that the Socialists will depend on political parties with whom they have agreed common positions for parliamentary support.

It said the president wanted clarification on these points to ensure support lasts through a full parliamentary term in order to maintain the economy's recovery, continued job creation and guarantees financing for the state.

Two days after the Oct. 4 election, Cavaco Silva used the same wording to ask Social Democrat Pedro Passos Coelho to come up with a stable government solution, and named him prime minister 18 days later even though his government failed to provide enough parliament support to survive.

The government fell on Nov. 10 and now remains in caretaker capacity.

