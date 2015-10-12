Antonio Costa (L), leader of the opposition Socialist party (PS), speaks with Portugal's President Anibal Cavaco Silva during a meeting in Lisbon, Portugal October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON The leader of Portugal's Socialist opposition sought to calm worried investors on Monday, saying any new government formed with the backing of far-left parties would still respect Portugal's budget pledges.

Portuguese shares fell sharply on Monday as a second far-left party said it could back a Socialist-led government, raising concerns that the fall-out from last week's election could lead to reversal of Lisbon's strict budget policies.

Socialist leader Antonio Costa said his contacts with the Left Bloc and the Communists were aimed at working out a government programme that would ease austerity, but also had "the condition to respect Portugal's international commitments".

EU budget rules envisage countries keeping their deficits below 3 percent of economic output and working to reduce them further.

Costa spoke after meeting President Anibal Cavaco Silva who has to name the new prime minister in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday Costa is due to meet Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho, whose centre-right coalition said it sent Costa proposals "that facilitate a compromise" after fruitless talks last week.

Passos Coelho's grouping won the most votes but lost its parliamentary majority in an Oct. 4 election. To rule as a minority government it would need support from the Socialists to get legislation through parliament.

However, the far-left Left Bloc said Passos Coelho would fail to win enough backing to govern again.

"The (centre-right) government is over as of today, because it will not have support in parliament, but also because there is another government solution that corresponds to people's expectations," Left Bloc leader Catarina Martins said after meeting Costa earlier in the day.

"Conditions have been created for a basic consensus on the Left Bloc's terms for allowing the creation of a government."

Costa was more cautious, saying there were "possible points of convergence" with the Left Bloc, especially on how to give more disposable income back to the Portuguese.

"But it is premature to say whether an agreement is possible," he said.

NOT BLUFFING

The inconclusive election result had left markets largely unmoved last week, with a leftist government seen as unlikely. But the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty unsettled investors on Monday.

Shares in banks were hit particularly hard. The largest listed lender, Millennium bcp, slumped more than 9 percent, dragging Lisbon's stock index 3 percent lower. Bond yields, cushioned by the European Central Bank's asset purchases, were little changed.

"The next few weeks will be a test for the political environment and risk is already up," said Banco Best trader Alfredo Mendes. "Banks are the engines of the economy. If there are signs that the economy will be rudderless because there is no government, banks could be weakened."

Economists fear that a change in economic policy or a long delay in forming a government could undermine the Portuguese economy's revival after three years of recession made worse by harsh austerity imposed under a now-completed bailout.

Political scientist Adelino Matlez said the Communists' stance was a big game-changer as the party had signalled it is ready to "enter the system and become institutional" rather than remain a constant opposition force.

"The possibility of a leftist government is beginning to loom," he said. "Everything now is about the negotiations, about bargains ... (centre-right leader Passos Coelho) by now knows that Costa is not just bluffing, so his next proposal should be bolder."

(Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Toby Chopra)